Newswise — Yale Cancer Center (YCC) and Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH) physicians and scientists are presenting research studies at the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, April 14 to 19th. Research teams will reveal the latest data on treatments and diagnostic advances as well as new findings on head and neck, lung, and metastatic cancers.

AACR’s Annual Meeting is an important event for the cancer research community, where scientists share the latest advances. From cancer biology to clinical studies and survivorship, AACR highlights the best minds in cancer research from leading institutions around the world. This year’s program will feature hundreds of oral and poster presentations, educational sessions, and workshops in 24 specialty tracks, all highlighting the theme: “Advancing the Frontiers of Cancer Science and Medicine.”

Congratulations to all the YCC and SCH scientists and clinicians for their research being recognized at AACR! Some key presentations include:

Presenter: Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD

Harnessing the Immune System in the Clinic

Session Time: Sunday, April 16, 3:00 p.m.

Presenters: Seth Herzon, PhD, and Ranjit Bindra, MD, PhD

Innovative Therapeutic Approaches- Exploiting MGMT loss using a new class of DNA modifiers which selectively target tumor DNA and overcome therapy resistance mechanisms across multiple tumor types

Session Time: Sunday, April 16 3:07 p.m.

Presenters: Barbara Burtness, MD, Jong Woo Lee, PhD, Sundong Kim, Sebastian Cruz-Gomez, PhD, Jackie Shi

Cell Cycle/Cell Proliferation Inhibitors for Cancer Therapy- Concomitant inhibition of Aurora kinase A and WEE1 kinases results in synergistic tumor control and heightens DNA replication stress in head and neck and lung carcinomas

Session Time: Monday, April 17, 9:00 a.m.

Presenter: Suchitra Kristhnan-Sarin, PhD

FDA Center for Tobacco Products’ Priorities to Address Tobacco Use and Support the Cancer Moonshot

Session Time: Monday, April 17, 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Eric Winer, MD

AACR-ASCO Joint Session: Myeloid-targeted Agents for Solid Tumors- Welcome and introductory remarks from the ASCO President

Session Time: Monday, April 17, 4:48 p.m.

Presenter: Patricia LoRusso, DO

Phase I and First-in-Human Clinical Trials in Progress- First-in-human phase 1 studies of PTPN2/1 inhibitors ABBV-CLS-484 and ABBV-CLS-579 in locally advanced or metastatic tumors

Session Time: Tuesday, April 18, 1:30 p.m.

Presenter: Michael Chiorazzi, MD, PhD

Cancer Ecosystem: Malignant Cells, Microenvironment and More- Autologous Humanized PDX Modeling for Immuno-Oncology Recapitulates the Human Tumor Microenvironment

Session Time: Wednesday, April 19, 10:15 a.m.

For a full list of all YCC and SCH presenters at AACR 2023, click here.