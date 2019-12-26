Yale Cancer Center launches Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity

Newswise — New Haven, Conn. — Yale Cancer Center (YCC) announces the launch of the Center for Community Engagement and Health Equity (CEHE). Building on YCC’s longstanding commitment to high-quality, expert, and patient-centered cancer care, screening, and prevention across the state of Connecticut, the new Center is dedicated to ensuring cancer health equity and improving outcomes with an emphasis on traditionally underserved neighborhoods.

“CEHE will leverage a wide range of approaches to community-engaged research, community outreach, education, policy & advocacy, and access to clinical care,” said Charles Fuchs, M.D., M.P.H., Director of YCC and Physician-in-Chief of Smilow Cancer Hospital (SCH). “Working with the talented research community at YCC and SCH, the Center will expand cancer research that addresses the unique needs of the residents of Connecticut.”

CEHE will be grounded by 5 foundational pillars: Analytics; Community Engagement; Screening and Prevention; Clinical Trial Participation; and Expansion of Catchment-Focused Research.

Beth Jones, Ph.D., M.P.H., Research Scientist and Lecturer in Epidemiology, will serve as Associate CEHE Director for Community Engagement overseeing engagement and outreach across Connecticut to partner with local communities on community-focused interventions and solutions.

Xavier Llor, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Co-Director of the Smilow Cancer Genetics and Prevention Program, and Medical Director of the Smilow Screening & Prevention Program, has been appointed as Associate CEHE Director for Cancer Screening. In this new position, Llor will systemize risk stratification processes to ensure consistency throughout SCH and the Care Center delivery network.

Andrea Silber, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine (Medical Oncology) has been named Associate CEHE Director for Clinical Research. Silber is a leader in clinical trial engagement among underserved and under-represented minorities, personal relationship building, and designing patient navigator programs.

A national search for a Director of the new CEHE will begin immediately.

About Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale Cancer Center (YCC) is one of only 51 National Cancer Institute (NCI-designated comprehensive cancer) centers in the nation and the only such center in Connecticut. Cancer treatment for patients is available at Smilow Cancer Hospital through 13 multidisciplinary teams and at 15 Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Centers in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Smilow Cancer Hospital is accredited by the Commission on Cancer, a Quality program of the American College of Surgeons. Comprehensive cancer centers play a vital role in the advancement of the NCI’s goal of reducing morbidity and mortality from cancer through scientific research, cancer prevention, and innovative cancer treatment.

# # #