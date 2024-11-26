Newswise — Yale Cancer Center (YCC) researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new research at the 66th annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in San Diego, Calif., December 7-10.

Known as “the premier event in classical and malignant hematology”, the ASH meeting includes oral and poster presentations, as well as workshops and educational sessions for hematology professionals and advocates. Leading YCC hematologist-oncologists will share advances in treating blood cancers and blood disorders. YCC research will cover treatment disparities among older people with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), screening for psychiatric disorders in sickle cell disease, and the benefits and costs of a targeted antibody treatment for lymphoma. Presentations include:

Saturday, December 7

Use of Large-Scale Genomic Datasets to Identify Additional Modifiers of Thrombosis Risk Among 26,436 Carriers of the Factor V Leiden and Prothrombin G20210A Mutations

Presenter: Justine Ryu, MD

Long-Term Benefits in Patient-Reported Outcomes and Time to Next Anti-Myeloma Therapy of Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-cel) Versus Standard of Care for Patients with Lenalidomide-Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Results from the Phase 3 Cartitude-4 C linical Trial

Presenters: Noffar Bar, Iris Isufi, MD

Screening for Cognitive Impairment and Depression in Sickle Cell Disease: How Are We Doing?

Presenters: Jennifer A. Afranie-Sakyi, Modupe Karimi, Janis Bozzo, Joanna Cole, Layla Van Doren, MD, Cece Calhoun, MD

Sunday, December 8

Impact of Time from Diagnosis to Treatment on Outcomes of Adults with AML Treated with HMA and Venetoclax: A US-Based, Multi-Center, Real-World, Retrospective Analysis from the Consortium on Myeloid Malignancies and Neoplastic Diseases (COMMAND)

Speaker: Rory Shallis, MD

Leveraging Quality Metrics to Maintain Support of Your Sickle Cell Disease Center

Presenter: Cece Calhoun, MD

Health-Related Quality of Life of Luspatercept Versus Epoetin Alfa in Red Blood Cell Transfusion-Dependent Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Results from the Final Datacut of the Phase 3 COMMANDS Study

Presenter: Amer Zeidan, MBBS

Inequalities in Treatment Utilization Among Older Medicare Beneficiaries with Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia Who Are Ineligible for Induction Therapy

Presenters: Amer Zeidan, MBBS, Scott Huntington, MD

Monday, December 9

Outcomes Research: Non-Malignant Conditions Excluding Hemoglobinopathies: Innovative Approaches to Improve Care for Understudied Non-Malignant Hematologic Diseases

Speaker: George Goshua, MD

Travel Burden and Travel Costs of Bispecific Antibodies in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

Presenter: Scott Huntington, MD

For a full list of YCC presentations at the ASH annual meeting, click here.

