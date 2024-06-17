Newswise — A report released by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) finds Black Americans carry a significant burden of excess cardiovascular mortality.

"Our study reveals that Black Americans, because of their higher cardiovascular mortality rates compared with White Americans, have suffered almost 800,000 excess deaths, which translates to about 24 million additional years of life lost between 2000 and 2022," said Harlan Krumholz, MD, Professor of Cardiology at Yale School of Medicine and senior author of the study. "This staggering figure highlights the critical need for systemic changes in addressing cardiovascular inequities."

Krumholz is also editor-in-chief of JACC and is available to discuss the team's findings and the road to health equity.