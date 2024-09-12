Newswise — Yong-Hui Jiang, MD, PhD, Professor and Chief of Medical Genetics at Yale School of Medicine, will serve as Primary Investigator at the new Yale Diagnostic Center of Excellence, a member of the National Institutes of Health's Undiagnosed Diseases Network.

“The challenge is there are so many diseases we have not even made a diagnosis for,” Dr. Jiang said. “In medicine, if you don’t know what a patient has, it’s very challenging to figure out how you can help them.”

