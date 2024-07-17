Newswise — Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) continues to rank among the top hospitals in the country according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” listing. Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals surveyed, YNHH ranks nationally in 11 of 16 specialties and number one in the state of Connecticut.

“We are all very proud that Yale New Haven Hospital has again been recognized as one of America’s Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO, Yale New Haven Health. "These rankings demonstrate our steadfast commitment and ability to deliver the latest medical treatments and the highest quality of care with our partners at Yale School of Medicine to our patients and families in the state, region, and beyond.”

In addition to earning the sixth spot nationally in Psychiatry, Yale New Haven Hospital ranked well in Obstetrics and Gynecology (#19), Otolaryngology (Ear Nose and Throat) (#27), Geriatrics (#28), Diabetes and Endocrinology (#29) Pulmonology and Lung Surgery (#31), Urology (#31), Heart and Heart Surgery (#43) Cancer (#45), Neurology and Neurosurgery (#48) and Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (#50).

“Our world-class staff can take a great deal of pride and satisfaction from this national recognition,” added Katherine Heilpern, MD, president, Yale New Haven Hospital. “U.S. News has a rigorous methodology that looks at depth of clinical services, quality of care, and patient outcomes, and earning national rankings in eleven specialties is a direct reflection of the excellence of our teams.”

The U.S. News “Best Hospitals” rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of specialists. The rankings methodology factors in objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival, discharge-to-home rates, patient volume and nursing quality. In addition, patient outcomes, clinical services and processes, compliance with best practices, and patient experience are also considered. The entire national listing is available online at www.usnews.com/best-hospitals.

Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH), part of Yale New Haven Health, is a nationally recognized, 1,541-bed, not-for-profit hospital serving as the primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine (YSM). Founded as the fourth voluntary hospital in the U.S. in 1826, today, YNHH has two New Haven-based campuses, and also includes Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital and Smilow Cancer Hospital. YNHH has received Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the nation’s highest honor of nursing excellence. YNHH has a combined medical staff of about 4,500 university and community physicians practicing in more than 100 specialties. www.ynhh.org