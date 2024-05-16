Newswise — Suchitra Krishnan-Sarin, PhD, professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, finds in a series of recent studies that sweet and cooling e-cigarette flavors greatly increase teens' risk of vaping adoption and nicotine dependence.

"Parents and policy makers should know that flavors are one of the top reasons that attract youth to using e-cigarettes," Krishnan-Sarin says. "They enhance the appeal of e-cigarettes, and by making the product taste better and reducing the irritation experienced from nicotine and tobacco, they also increase use and nicotine addiction."