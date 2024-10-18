Newswise — People living with atopic dermatitis (AD, also known as eczema) are also at significantly higher risk for peripheral vascular disease (PVD), Yale School of Medicine researchers find in a new study published in Clinical and Experimental Dermatology.

Using data from the All of Us Research Program, a National Institutes of Health database of over 260,000 diverse American adults, the Yale team found PVD occurred in 11% of patients with AD, but just 6.2% of patients without AD. After adjusting for demographic factors, researchers still found a 23% greater chance of developing PVD for patients with AD.

“This study deepens our understanding of the relationship between atopic dermatitis and cardiovascular diseases," said Jeffrey Cohen, MD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology and senior author of the study. "The underpinnings of the relationship between peripheral vascular disease and atopic dermatitis are not well understood, but factors like inflammation in the body, lower levels of physical activity, and sleep disturbances seen in those with atopic dermatitis likely contribute.”

The Yale team says its results pave the way for improved observation and care for patients at increased risk. “Our evolving understanding of cardiovascular disease in patients with atopic dermatitis underscores the importance of preventive care, such as routine cardiovascular screening, and appropriate treatment of cardiovascular risk factors in this population," Cohen said.

Sarah L. Spaulding was first author of the study. Other study authors included Gloria F. Chen and Andrew Craver.