Newswise — In a landmark study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers have unveiled promising results concerning the use of tirzepatide for substantial weight loss and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes in individuals with obesity and prediabetes. The study, led by Dr. Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD, of Yale School of Medicine (YSM), has demonstrated the efficacy of tirzepatide over a three-year period.



Conducted globally from December 2019 through July 2024, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial tested once-weekly doses of 5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg of tirzepatide against a placebo, alongside lifestyle interventions. After three years, researchers report weight reduction of 12.3% (5 mg), 18.7% (10 mg), and 19.7% (15 mg) for those taking tirzepatide, compared to just 1.3% weight loss for the placebo group.



In addition to weight loss, tirzepatide demonstrated a profound impact on the progression to type 2 diabetes. Only 1.3% of tirzepatide-treated participants developed the condition over the 176-week trial period, compared to 13.3% in the placebo group. After a 17-week off-treatment phase, just 2.4% of the tirzepatide group had type 2 diabetes versus 13.7% of the placebo group, confirming the treatment's sustained protective effect.



The study also explored the safety profile of tirzepatide. Researchers say gastrointestinal events were the most common side effect, and were typically mild to moderate and concentrated early in the treatment period. No new safety signals were identified.



