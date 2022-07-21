Newswise — Specifically designed to support the Sysmex® XN-Series hematology line, AutoSorter™ XN is a robust robotic platform for pre- and post- analytic specimen processing in demanding laboratory environments. Designed specifically for high-volume commercial lab requirements such as bulk loading and high-speed specimen sorting, AutoSorter XN is capable of loading/unloading a fully populated XN-9100 line at capacity, processing up to 1,100 specimens/hour.

Built to industrial standards, AutoSorter XN systems have demonstrated extremely high uptime and reliability for movement of specimens within the workcell. A large sort deck maintains large quantities of specimens, yielding extended walkaway times and freeing workers from non-value-added processing tasks.

AutoSorter XN features hopper loaded input, accommodating specimen tubes 13 mm x 75 mm. Powerful vision technology determines tube orientation and checks for label position, while the specimen ID (SID) is compared to a database for processing instructions. Conforming specimens are placed into corresponding target racks or to a 10-position Sysmex rack to be conveyed to the XN hematology line. When testing is complete, all racks are conveyed back to the AutoSorter XN for tube unloading and post-analytic sorting into output racks based on LIS instructions (archive or secondary sort).

Traceability of each specimen is accurately maintained throughout the system including the target rack, row/column location. IT connectivity facilitates sort instruction and archive log data.

Yaskawa provides automation solutions for labor-intensive, high throughput areas of the clinical diagnostic laboratory. Capabilities include sorting; aliquoting; decapping/recapping; thawing/mixing; centrifugation; and archive storage and retrieval – with a range of standard platforms. AutoSorter solutions can be customized to meet every laboratory's unique specimen processing needs.

At the AACC Clinical Lab Expo, the AutoSorter XN will be shown in Yaskawa’s booth #4019 in a scalable Sysmex automated hematology system.

About Yaskawa Motoman

Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 500,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.

About Sysmex America, Inc.

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America’s regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its “Honor Roll.” Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.