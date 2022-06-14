Feel like the days are just passing by? Stay sharp and focused by reading some of the latest articles that have been added to the Aging channel on Newswise.

Ageism and Health: Study Shows Close Links (embargoed until 15-Jun-2022 11:00 AM EDT)

Vitamin D Deficiency Leads to Dementia

Keeping the Faith – or Your Willingness to Push Yourself - as You Grow Older

Recent Study Indicates High Prevalence of Recently Defined Non-Alzheimer’s Dementia

Posture Assessed in Health Exam Detects Cognitive Decline

University of California-led Study Finds Three Factors That Raise the Odds for Alzheimer's

Do optimists live longer?

Chula’s Innovations for the Aging Society

Studies Point to Role of Lifestyle Factors in Alzheimer’s Risk and Disparities

How wisdom, resilience and mastery work together to boost well-being in old age

