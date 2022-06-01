Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Improve Glaucoma Management: Challenges and Opportunities

WHEN: Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm EDT

WHO: Linda Zangwill, Ph.D., Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California San Diego serves as Director of Clinical Research of the Hamilton Glaucoma Center, and Director of the Imaging Data Evaluation and Analysis Reading Center.

DESCRIPTION: This webinar will provide basic information about artificial intelligence (AI) in ophthalmology, and an overview of the latest developments in the use of AI to automate and improve the management of glaucoma.

Dr. Zangwill's presentation will highlight the opportunities for providing real-time AI decision support to clinicians treating glaucoma patients, as well as the challenges in implementing appropriate AI systems in clinical practice.

BACKGROUND: There is currently no way to forecast glaucoma disease progression or make predictions about whether patients will require incisional surgery or be blinded by glaucoma. Also, decisions about target intraocular pressure (IOP) are arbitrary and based on clinical consideration of patient age, amount of baseline damage, and baseline IOP.

Dr. Zangwill is the principal investigator for a project, funded with $250,000 from The Glaucoma Foundation, to not only develop a generalizable AI model to predict who needs surgery and who will progress, but also the infrastructure to use in a randomized clinical trial of AI guided glaucoma.

