The U.S. economy is on people's minds as the government prepares for a showdown on the deficit and government spending. Find the latest research and expert commentary on money issues here. Below are some of the latest headlines in the Economics channel on Newswise.



Americans planning frugal uses for their 2023 tax refunds

Localized lockdowns could control pandemics while reducing socio-economic impact

Upward trend in ‘deaths of despair’ linked to drop in religious participation, economist finds

Cornell expert: GOP’s fight against ‘woke’ investing is a day late and a dollar short

Netflix password sharing outrage can be explained by behavioral economics, says expert

Utah’s Consumer Sentiment Drops in February

American University Expert Available to Comment on the United Auto Workers Union Runoff Election

Putting a price tag on the amenity value of private forests

Economics expert explains how consumer price reports show ‘inflation is not done yet’

SNAP reductions ‘could exacerbate an already challenging situation’

University of Delaware's Allison Karpyn offers expert perspective on food insecurity

Targeting wealth managers would cripple Russia's oligarchs

25 Innovative Solutions to the Housing Affordability Crisis