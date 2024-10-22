Newswise — Young adults think electronic interventions might help to reduce the negative consequences of alcohol use if tailored to their personal needs and goals. In a qualitative study, young adults reported that such real-time interventions should be customizable, easy to use, and provide digestible amounts of non-judgmental information. The authors of the study, just published in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, highlight the importance of involving users early in the development process to ensure users find harm reduction applications relevant and engaging.

Researchers conducted in-depth interviews with 21 people aged 18 to 24 in the greater Seattle area about whether electronic interventions could help young adults reduce negative consequences of alcohol use. Overall, the young adults felt positive about web-based or mobile interventions, stating that interventions that counted drinks and reported blood alcohol content could increase awareness of alcohol content of drinks and help them pace themselves. Some, however, felt that consequences were unavoidable, as intoxication and social pressure would reduce the ability to engage with real-time interventions.

When asked about features that would make these mobile or web-based interventions most useful, participants emphasized personalization and relevance. For example, the ability to set goals and track drinks as well as mood, behavior, experiences, and where and with whom they are drinking could provide insight into how different factors influence, and are influenced by, how much they drink, they said. Participants noted the importance of a user-friendly design requiring minimal input, particularly during drinking episodes when they may be unfocused due to alcohol use and social demands while allowing users to opt-in to more user-intensive, interactive features.

Certain safety features were suggested, such as alerts that the user’s intoxication level is unsafe for driving or shutting down certain apps to prevent texting or spending while intoxicated. Additionally, participants wanted the option to access alcohol-related education and resources, such as information about interactions with medications or mental health conditions, guidance for resisting peer pressure or helping a friend, and local treatment and support resources. Some participants recommended an online community of people who were trying to reduce the negative consequences of drinking, while others felt this could glorify drinking.

The researchers noted that some of the young adults’ recommendations have not been effective at reducing negative consequences of drinking. Blood alcohol trackers, which are already widely available, may encourage increased alcohol intake. Some research suggests that mindfulness is effective when focused on a specific behavior, but research is needed to determine its effectiveness with alcohol-related consequences. Research shows mixed results on whether online communities reduce drinking outcomes. However, the study suggests that customizable interventions that emphasize relational factors, are non-judgmental, promote self-awareness, and assess readiness and commitment to change may be appealing to young adults and more effective in reducing negative consequences of drinking.

