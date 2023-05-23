Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, was fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and ordered to stop transferring data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States. This is one of the biggest rulings against a social media company for violating European Union data protection rules.

The United States surgeon general, Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, issued a public advisory warning of the risks of social media use to young people. The surgeon general called on policymakers, tech companies, researchers and parents to “urgently take action” to safeguard against the potential risks.

Find the latest research and expert commentary on privacy issues and controversial business practices in the Business Ethics channel.

Research

Why do so many businesses fail? A new study suggests it has to do with when they're born

-Strategic Management Society

The importance of social media in corporate social responsibility

-PeerJ

How to protect consumers from deceptive comparison pricing

-American Marketing Association (AMA)

Are Socially Conscientious CEO's Better Leaders?

-California State University, Fullerton

Wealthy white homeowners more likely to see financial benefits from land conservation, study shows

-University of Rhode Island

A ‘power boost’ for customers is key to enhancing engagement and wellbeing, suggests study

-University of Surrey

Experts

Get Woke, Go Broke? Study Co-Author Available to Discuss When Corporate Activism Works and When Tweets Can Cost Millions

-Salisbury University

Carlson and Lemon out: Civil discourse and gender politics at the heart of their farewell stories

-University of Delaware

UWF Finance expert available to discuss the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

-University of West Florida

Tesla’s actions at Buffalo plant raise red flags

-Cornell University

‘Quiet hiring’ gives new name to old strategy in the workplace, says Virginia Tech management expert

-Virginia Tech

Google’s new antitrust case ‘unlikely to be resolved quickly’

-Cornell University