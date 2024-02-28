Newswise — One of the nation’s leading experts on youth depression and suicide can talk about factors fueling a nationwide spike in youth suicides. As part of a statewide effort in Texas to address the problem, Dr. Madhukar Trivedi has a new study that shows youth are notably more likely to attempt suicide or have depression if they have had traumatic experiences, including sexual abuse. The findings, he says, suggest that exposure to these trauma types may be a unique signal of suicidal risk that could facilitate life-saving interventions sooner. Dr. Trivedi also leads a statewide effort to have mental experts inside Texas classrooms working with students about depression/suicide awareness. See this video.