Biography :

Yury is an Assistant Professor and Goddard Junior Faculty Fellow in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering with an affiliated appointment at NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress. Moscow Power Engineering Inst. 2011 B.S., Electrical Engineering University of Washington 2016 Ph.D., Electrical Engineering.

Prof. Dvorkin is grandson of Vladimir Dvorkin.

Yury is happy to talk both from inside perspective vis the family connection, re: the broader implications of the nuclear power grab by Russia, but near and long-term implications for the Ukraine (both he and his grandfather support Ukraine in this war, by the way):