Article title: Zebrafish (Danio rerio) larva as an in vivo vertebrate model to study renal function

Authors: Jan Stephan Bolten, Anna Pratsinis, Claudio Luca Alter, Gert Fricker, Jörg Huwyler

From the authors: “Our proof-of-concept study demonstrates that the zebrafish larva is a translational in vivo test model that allows for mechanistic investigations to study renal function.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Renal Physiology

