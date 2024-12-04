Newswise — A new report released today shows that participants using the GLP-1 agonists, Zepound (50.3 lbs) lost an average of 20 pounds more than those on Wegovy (33.1 lbs) in adults living with obesity without diabetes. Deborah Horn, DO, MPH, an investigator on the trial and weight loss expert at UTHealth Houston is available to discuss the findings and what this means for those on the drug looking to improve their lifestyle.

