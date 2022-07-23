Buffalo, NY, July 26, 2022 — ZeptoMetrix®, an Antylia Scientific™ company, today launches its new external run control for Flu/RSV/SARS-CoV-2: NATFRC-ERC. This third-party molecular quality control can be used by laboratories to monitor the continued performance of their multiplexed respiratory assays. With target concentrations of 15,000 cp/mL for all four analytes, the launch of NATFRC-ERC represents an exciting addition to the ZeptoMetrix respiratory product line and is now available for pre-order.

“With the continued emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and the upcoming flu season in the northern hemisphere, ensuring that laboratories have the materials needed to accurately detect and differentiate the most common respiratory infections remains a top priority at ZeptoMetrix,” said Evangeline Gonzalez, Vice President/General Manager of ZeptoMetrix.

The launch of this external run control expands a line of easy-to-use, refrigerated, inactivated whole organism controls designed to quickly and safely assure that testing instruments are providing accurate results.

Gonzalez concluded, “As laboratories continue to adapt to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, ZeptoMetrix is ready to help with our broad portfolio of quality control materials including not only respiratory controls but also Women’s Health, Gastrointestinal, and Healthcare-Acquired Infection.”

Get more information on the respiratory controls and associated products at www.zeptometrix.com.

About ZeptoMetrix®

ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific company, is an established industry leader in the design, development, and delivery of innovative, quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. Our expertise and abilities in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels, customized and OEM products/services have set the industry standard for performance and reliability and make ZeptoMetrix the preferred choice for independent third-party quality control materials.

