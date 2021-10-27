What is the zombie? A tired trope or a creature taken out of context? Kette Thomas, Ph.D., an expert in mythology and Latin American and Caribbean societies at Michigan Technological University, explores the zombie origin story as well as how society's monsters are the manifestation of our greatest anxieties.

In advance of Halloween, Dr. Thomas is available to speak about mythology and diverse literatures. Thomas's research investigates how myths evolve to take on features of the cultures they come from or become co-opted by. What seems like a response to the capitalist system in one place might actually be rooted in religion in another.