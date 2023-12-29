Newswise — IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research, a leading provider of innovative life science technologies, has been honored with the Top Workplaces USA 2023 and Culture Excellence 2023 awards. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to cultivating an exceptional work environment and prioritizing employee engagement.

The foundation of Zymo Research's achievements lies with its dedicated team. Their contributions have shaped a collaborative and innovative work culture that emphasizes mutual respect and growth.

Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research, stated, "These awards are a testament to our incredible team. Being named the top workplace for consecutive years by our own employees is the highest honor we can receive. Our success is a reflection of our employees' passion and commitment to our shared vision and values at Zymo Research."

The Culture Excellence 2023 awards highlight Zymo Research's exemplary achievements in eight key areas:

Innovation

Purpose & Values

Leadership

Professional Development

Compensation & Benefit

Work-life Flexibility

Employee Well-being

Employee Appreciation

These awards affirm Zymo Research's comprehensive approach to employee satisfaction, emphasizing not only professional advancement but also the overall well-being and fulfillment of its workforce.

For those interested in joining Zymo Research, please visit our Careers Page to explore available opportunities.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is their motto, which is reflected in all of their products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and NGS technologies that are high quality and simple to use.

