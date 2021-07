التغلب على المماطلة أثناء الجائحة

Released: 6-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT

mRNA Vaccines Slash Risk of COVID-19 Infection by 91 Percent in Fully Vaccinated People

People who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who are unvaccinated, according to a new nationwide study of eight sites, including Salt Lake City. For those few vaccinated people who do still get an infection, or “breakthrough” cases, the study suggests that vaccines reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and shorten its duration.