ROCHESTER , Minnesota - Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic , there has been a common misconception that children are less affected by COVID-19, and if they do become ill, their symptoms will be mild. However, the pandemic is affecting children in many ways, both physically and mentally.

Dr. Noshin Aminuddin , a Mayo Clinic pediatrician, and Janis Schreyer , a clinical therapist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, have observed the toll the pandemic is taking on children closely.

One of the most common questions parents ask Dr. Amin El Din is do children really need to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)?

“What I confirmed to them is that we have already had a lot of good information over the past two years [about the effects of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) on children], and especially over the past year, about the fact that vaccines are incredibly effective in... Prevent severe side effects.

A rare but serious side effect of the emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) is pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome , or MIS-C. Not all of those who develop CMS get vaccinated, says Dr. Aminuddin.

"Even if a child does get sick, vaccination makes them less likely to get sick enough to be hospitalized or die, which unfortunately happens."

Increased mental health problems

Even before the pandemic, children's mental health challenges were a major concern, with Schreyer saying COVID-19 has even exacerbated the situation.

"We've seen an unprecedented increase in depression , anxiety , and anorexia , " Schreyer adds .

“In 2021 alone, we saw a 30% increase in mental health and mental health emergency room referrals. And these children coming in are sicker than they were before the pandemic. They have higher levels of suicidal ideation , show more aggression along with self-harm , and higher rates of drug use. Drugs or alcohol and more eating disorders.”

The pillars of good mental health, including spending time with friends, mental health, good sleep and maintaining routine, have all been damaged during the pandemic, Schreyer says.

harmful side effects

Some of the side effects of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) on children can affect them for years to come.

“One of the things we don't hear about enough is that more than 140,000 children in the United States have lost at least one parent to COVID-19. Even if people think this disease affects adults, it doesn't affect children, However, many children have become orphans” - says Dr. Aminuddin. "Not having a parent, for the rest of your life is a very unfortunate and touching event. Therefore, this disease affects children in different ways."

