专家提醒：妙佑医疗国际专家在奥运会期间发表医疗评论

Released: 20-Jul-2021 5:55 PM EDT

Early CHIS 2021 Data Estimates Show how Californians Dealt With COVID-19

With California state vaccination rates slowing, and guidelines on mask wearing and social gatherings changing, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research (CHPR) has released new data from the 2021 California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) that sheds light on Californians’ views on getting the vaccine and following suggested safety protocols.