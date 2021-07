年轻男性接种COVID-19（2019冠状病毒病）疫苗后出现心肌炎的通报病例极少；疫苗接种仍然重要

Released: 19-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT

Mayo Research Provides Insights Into High-Risk Younger Demographics for Severe COVID-19

Using data from 9,859 COVID-19 infections, Mayo Clinic researchers have new insights into risk factors for younger populations, some of which differ significantly from their older counterparts. People younger than 45 had a greater than threefold increased risk of severe infection if they had cancer or heart disease, or blood, neurologic or endocrine disorders, the research found. These associations were weaker in older age groups. The study was published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.