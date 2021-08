强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因

Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT

Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.