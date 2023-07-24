Newswise — A team of researchers led by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Jonathan S. Dordick, Ph.D., Institute Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, has illuminated a new possibility for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in research published in Communications Biology.

The team found that suramin, a 100-year-old drug still used for human sleeping sickness that has many other potential applications, inhibits the infection of SARS-CoV-2.

“Suramin binds to the ACE2 and cell surface heparan sulfate binding sites on the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the viral spike (S) protein in vitro,” said Dordick. “Both ACE2 and heparan sulfate help the coronavirus infect cells. Suramin, therefore, shows great promise as a treatment for COVID-19.”

Heparan sulfate and suramin had enhanced preferential binding for the S-protein RBD of the omicron variant, and suramin was most effective against the live SARS-CoV-2 omicron subvariant (B.1.1.529) when compared to wild type and delta (B.1.617.2) subvariants in vitro. Interestingly, it had been shown previously in the literature that suramin inhibits the virus RNA-dependent RNA polymerase, a target for the antiviral agent Remdesivir. Thus, the drug’s new S-protein target suggests a broad and independent mechanism of action, which may be an advantage in antiviral therapy.

“Suramin and other polysulfated molecules, which target S-protein binding, should be further explored for their potential to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection,” said Dordick. “Importantly, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve, it appears to obtain even greater affinity for target cell heparan sulfate, which makes suramin even more effective in blocking this interaction. This is hypothesized to be the reason suramin is more effective on omicron than on delta or the original (wild-type) S-protein.”

Currently, suramin is not approved in the United States due to toxicity concerns. Further studies may demonstrate the effectiveness of repurposed suramin as a COVID- 19 therapeutic or as a post-exposure prophylaxis such as a nasal spray.

Dordick, who is a member of the Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D. Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies, was joined in research by Rensselaer’s Robert J. Linhardt, Shirley Xu, Seok-Joon Kwon, Andre L. Rodrigues, Maisha Feroz, Keith Fraser, Peng He, and Fuming Zhang; University of Washington’s Paul S. Kwon; and Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology’s Hanseul Oh and Jung Joo Hong.

About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute:

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, over 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community made up of over 6,800 students and 110,000 living alumni. Rensselaer faculty and alumni include upwards of 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. To learn more, please visit www.rpi.edu.

For general inquiries: [email protected]

Visit the Rensselaer research and discovery blog: https://everydaymatters.rpi.edu/

Follow us on Twitter: @RPINews

###