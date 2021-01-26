Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

A Free App Can Help School and College Administrators Contain COVID-19 This Semester

26-Jan-2021 8:55 AM EST, by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)
favorite_border

With COVID-19 infection rates rising across the country as students return to school for the spring semester, how will schools and colleges control the spread?  COVID Back-to-School can help. It’s a free online tool that predicts the outcome of taking specific measures to curtail the spread of the virus.  

The algorithm powering the app was developed by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute computer science professor Malik Magdon-Ismail and builds upon the success of COVID War Room, an algorithm that can predict the spread of COVID-19 in smaller cities and counties across the United States and select international locations. 

Administrators at Rensselaer consulted COVID Back-to-School when devising a COVID-19 management plan that successfully kept the infection rate on campus well below 0.5% during the fall 2020 semester, even with most students attending in-person classes. 

Magdon-Ismail, an expert in machine learning, designed the algorithm to allow administrators at schools of all levels, as well as ordinary citizens, to quantitatively analyze various strategies for containing the virus. Users can enter details about their institution — like the zip codes students come from, the size of the school, how often students are tested, the number of expected interactions during a class or meal — and COVID Back-to-School will project outcomes like the proportion of students likely to arrive infected, the proportion of students likely to be infected over time, and the number of likely new infections every 14 days. 

“This is a publicly available tool that we’re hoping schools can use to quantitatively analyze re-opening strategies,” Magdon-Ismail said. “Schools can use it, at least, to evaluate how their current strategy will play out assuming an infection on campus. Better still, COVID Back-to-School allows schools to try out various strategies before actually implementing them, to see what works and what doesn’t.” 

Magdon-Ismail is available to discuss how the algorithm works and the utility it may provide to colleges and universities across the country in the spring semester.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Public Health Coronavirus Apps Back to School Infectious Diseases
KEYWORDS
COVID-19 School Students Education College University APP Algorithm social distancing
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4662
Released: 26-Jan-2021 1:10 PM EST
Spike in use of online communication apps could be driven by isolation during COVID-19
 Nanyang Technological University

The use of online messaging and social media apps among Singapore residents has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) study has found.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 12:35 PM EST
Using candy to sniff out probable cases of COVID-19
 Ohio State University

Scientists have proposed that using a cheap and simple product – hard candy – to screen for the loss of taste and smell in populations at risk for COVID-19 exposure may help detect probable positive cases in otherwise asymptomatic people.

Comment
Newswise: Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
Released: 26-Jan-2021 11:00 AM EST
Story Tips from Johns Hopkins Experts on COVID-19
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

Vaccines take time to work. After getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it takes a while for the immune system to fully respond and provide protection from the virus. For the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, it takes up to two weeks after the second shot to become appropriately protected.

Comment
Newswise: Microwaves Used to Deactivate Coronavirus, Flu, Other Aerosolized Viruses
22-Jan-2021 2:25 PM EST
Microwaves Used to Deactivate Coronavirus, Flu, Other Aerosolized Viruses
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

As the pandemic continues, scientists are increasingly focused on developing methods to assist in decontaminating surfaces and spaces. In Review of Scientific Instruments, researchers report on experimental tools capable of presenting electromagnetic waves to an aerosol mixture with the capability to vary power, energy, and frequency of the electromagnetic exposure. The researchers seek to better characterize the threshold levels of microwave energy needed to inactivate aerosolized viral particles and reduce their ability to spread infection.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded air-purifiers-may-do-more-harm-than-good-in-confined-spaces-with-airborne-viruses
VIDEO
25-Jan-2021 10:00 AM EST
Air Purifiers May Do More Harm Than Good in Confined Spaces with Airborne Viruses
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

The positions of air inlets and outlets in confined spaces, such as elevators, greatly affect airborne virus transmission. In Physics of Fluids, researchers show air purifiers may actually increase the spread. They use ultraviolet radiation to kill viruses and other microbes, but they also circulate air, sucking it in and exhausting cleaned air. This adds to overall circulation.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 10:05 AM EST
Association for Molecular Pathology Reinforces Continued Commitment to Improving National Diagnostic Testing Response for Current COVID-19 Pandemic and Future Emerging Outbreaks
 Association for Molecular Pathology

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP), the premier global, molecular diagnostic professional society, today announced the formation of the AMP COVID Response (ACR) Steering Committee to help coordinate and communicate the organization’s continued efforts to guide diagnostic testing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for future emerging outbreaks.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 9:40 AM EST
Hospital worker flu shots could mean fewer deaths
 University of Georgia

Research from the University of Georgia shows that state laws promoting flu vaccinations for hospital workers can substantially reduce the number of influenza-related deaths.

Comment
Newswise: A Free App Can Help School and College Administrators Contain COVID-19 This Semester
Released: 26-Jan-2021 8:55 AM EST
A Free App Can Help School and College Administrators Contain COVID-19 This Semester
 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 7:55 AM EST
NAU’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute to test Allarity Therapeutics drug as potential therapy for new, highly infectious Coronavirus Variant B117
 Northern Arizona University

The testing plan for the "British variant" is based on findings of pre-clinical tests showing stenoparib blocks infection and the replication of SARS-CoV-2, as recently published in peer-reviewed journal mBio.

Comment
Released: 26-Jan-2021 7:40 AM EST
恢复期血浆抗体水平与COVID-19致死风险
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员和合作者发现，在未使用呼吸机的COVID-19住院患者中，输注含高水平抗体的恢复期血浆与COVID-19死亡率下降有关。研究结果“恢复期血浆抗体水平与COVID-19致死风险”于2021年1月13日发表在《New England Journal of Medicine》（新英格兰医学杂志）上。

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4662

close
1.24166