Released: 15-Jul-2021 11:25 AM EDT

New Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Provides Effective Option for Low- to Mid-Income Countries

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation to produce a COVID-19 vaccine candidate is effective against SARS-COV-2 and promises to be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries.