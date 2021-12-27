WHAT: COVID-19 continues to affect people and industries around the world. How will the pandemic alter fitness trends and programming in 2022? Will online training claim the top spot for the second year in a row or will another trend emerge on top? The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) will release the results of its annual fitness trend forecast on December 29. Now in its 16th year, ACSM’s annual survey helps the health and fitness industry make critical programming and business decisions.

For the third year, ACSM will also publish a separate article comparing the top 20 fitness trends in North America, China, Europe, Brazil, Australia and Mexico. This article reviews specific data to provide a more global understanding of the health and fitness trends in different regions around the world.

WHEN: ACSM will publish the top Fitness Trends for 2022 on December 29, 2021.

WHO: The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 members and certified fitness professionals are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. ACSM advocates for legislation to help the government and health community make physical activity a priority. Find details at www.acsm.org.

