MS: Going Viral will be the focus at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) 2023 Forum

Eighth annual forum will be held Feb. 23-25 in San Diego, California.

Newswise — MIDDLETON, WI., September 8, 2022 – The Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) annual forum will be held Feb. 23-25, 2023, in San Diego, California at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

ACTRIMS Forum 2023 will provide an excellent opportunity to interact with scientists and clinicians at the cutting edge of MS research. Themed “MS: Going Viral,” the Forum 2023, will address the role of different viruses that have been implicated in the ongoing disease process in MS, in particular the Epstein-Barr virus, which has been associated with the onset of MS. Viral infections complicate the use of disease-modifying therapies, and the management of COVID-19 has pushed us to rethink MS care further. In parallel with technological advances, the use of omics, advanced imaging, connected objects, big data, and artificial intelligence have gone "viral" and promise to promote research that guides clinical decision-making in MS with representation from different geographies and populations.

This CE-accredited meeting stands apart from many traditional medical meetings by offering a single track of scientific and clinical presentations in an interactive environment with over 400 posters sharing investigative results.

The Forum also features the Kenneth P. Johnson Memorial Lecture, which will be delivered by Dr. Lawrence Steinman. Dr. Steinman’s work, encompassing half a century, has focused on how the immune system attacks the brain and has led to a number of breakthroughs in MS. Dr. Steinman discovered the target for the first approved therapy of MS with a monoclonal antibody, Natalizumab (Tysabri), targeting alpha4 integrin. His recent work elucidated how a virus, the EBV virus, triggers MS.

The National MS Society’s annual Barancik Prize will once again be presented at the Forum 2023. The prize recognizes an exceptional scientist or a team of scientists whose work in MS research has demonstrated outstanding innovation and originality.

ACTRIMS is dedicated to fostering the careers of Young Investigators with an interest in MS. The first session of the Forum is composed of platform presentations by Young Investigators who were selected based on a review of the submitted abstracts. In addition, junior faculty, fellows, and students who submit abstracts are eligible for an education grant to support their attendance. Neurologists in training will learn about career paths in clinical and investigative neuroimmunology through the pre-conference Neurology Resident Summit in Multiple Sclerosis.

About ACTRIMS Founded in 1995, Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) is a community of leaders from the United States and Canada who are dedicated to the treatment and research in MS and other demyelinating diseases. ACTRIMS focuses on knowledge dissemination, education, and collaboration among disciplines.