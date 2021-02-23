Coronavirus News Source

American Educational Research Association (AERA)

AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine to Testify Before Congress about the Impact of COVID-19 on Early Career Scholars and Doctoral Students

23-Feb-2021 8:30 AM EST, by American Educational Research Association (AERA)
favorite_border

Newswise — Washington, February 23, 2021—Felice J. Levine, executive director of the American Educational Research Association (AERA), will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology at a hearing titled “Building Back the U.S. Research Enterprise: COVID Impacts and Recovery” on Thursday, February 25. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. It follows a hearing that the House Subcommittee on Research and Technology held in September 2020 to examine the impact of COVID-19 on university research and the scientific enterprise.

Levine will provide remarks on the impact of COVID-19 on early career scholars and doctoral students, including findings from a recent AERA and Spencer Foundation report, and take questions from the committee. Levine’s work focuses on research and science policy issues, research ethics and conduct, data access and sharing, open knowledge, the scientific and academic workforce, and diversity and inclusion in higher education.

Joining Levine to testify before the committee will be Sudip Parikh, chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science; Christopher Keane, vice president for research at Washington State University; and Thomas Quaadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness. 

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) chairs the Science, Space, and Technology Committee; the committee’s ranking member is Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK).

###

About AERAThe American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Education Technology Coronavirus U.S. Politics
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 4941
Released: 23-Feb-2021 5:25 PM EST
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Provides Helpful Tips for Returning to School
Vanderbilt University Medical Center

And while students and parents alike are looking forward to the return to in-person learning, a child and adolescent psychiatry expert at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt says they should expect some challenges.

Comment
access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 24-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST Released to reporters: 23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 24-Feb-2021 2:00 PM EST The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:40 PM EST
COVID-19 infection in pregnancy not linked with still birth or baby death
 Imperial College London

COVID-19 infection in pregnancy is not associated with stillbirth or early neonatal death, according to a new study.

Comment
Newswise: New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:30 PM EST
New strategy blocks chronic lung disease in mice
 Washington University in St. Louis

A new study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has uncovered a previously unknown role for exosomes in inflammatory respiratory diseases. The study has implications for finding new therapies. Exosomes are tiny compartments released from cells that carry different types of cargo, including inflammatory chemicals called cytokines that can drive lung disease.

Comment
Newswise: 256808_web.jpg
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:25 PM EST
Researchers reveal genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19
 National Research University - Higher School of Economics (HSE)

HSE University researchers have become the first in the world to discover genetic predisposition to severe COVID-19. The results of the study were published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.﻿

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 2:05 PM EST
Media Alert—Feb. 23 Virtual Press Briefing
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts discuss community vaccine initiatives and COVID-19 variants

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 1:55 PM EST
Leinco Technologies, Inc., and La Jolla Institute for Immunology announce license agreement
La Jolla Institute for Immunology

La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI), one of the leading research organizations dedicated to studying the immune system announced today that it has signed a licensing agreement with Leinco Technologies, Inc., a premier developer and manufacturer of leading-edge recombinant proteins, antibodies, and conjugates.

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
New Cornell Tech course helping cities reboot
 Cornell University

Finding innovative solutions for cities’ most pressing problems is a primary goal of the new Urban Tech Hub, part of the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

Released: 23-Feb-2021 12:45 PM EST
Study Finds COVID Risk Communication Targeting Younger Adults May Have Biggest Impact
 North Carolina State University

A study of adults in the United States suggests that the biggest boost in COVID-19 risk reduction would stem from communication efforts aimed at raising awareness of COVID-19 risks among U.S. adults under the age of 40.

Comment
Released: 23-Feb-2021 11:50 AM EST
Innate immune system worsens the situation in severe COVID-19
 Uppsala University

In patients with severe COVID-19, the innate immune system overreacts.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 4941

close
1.35894