AERA Executive Director Felice J. Levine to Testify Before Congress about the Impact of COVID-19 on Early Career Scholars and Doctoral Students

Newswise — Washington, February 23, 2021—Felice J. Levine, executive director of the American Educational Research Association (AERA), will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology at a hearing titled “Building Back the U.S. Research Enterprise: COVID Impacts and Recovery” on Thursday, February 25. The hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET. It follows a hearing that the House Subcommittee on Research and Technology held in September 2020 to examine the impact of COVID-19 on university research and the scientific enterprise.

Levine will provide remarks on the impact of COVID-19 on early career scholars and doctoral students, including findings from a recent AERA and Spencer Foundation report, and take questions from the committee. Levine’s work focuses on research and science policy issues, research ethics and conduct, data access and sharing, open knowledge, the scientific and academic workforce, and diversity and inclusion in higher education.

Felice J. Levine, AERA Executive Director

Testimony of the impact of COVID-19 on early career scholars and doctoral students before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

10 a.m. ET Thursday, February 25

To watch the hearing, visit https://science.house.gov/hearings/building-back-the-us-research-enterprise-covid-impacts-and-recovery

Joining Levine to testify before the committee will be Sudip Parikh, chief executive officer of the American Association for the Advancement of Science; Christopher Keane, vice president for research at Washington State University; and Thomas Quaadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-TX) chairs the Science, Space, and Technology Committee; the committee’s ranking member is Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK).

