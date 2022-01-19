Newswise — Chula researchers recently launched a fast-acting, alcohol-free disinfectant for viruses and bacteria that is gentle on the hands. Nationally patented, the innovation was selected as a souvenir for the Thailand Research Expo 2021.

Frequently applying alcohol spray or gel helps reduce your chance of contracting the COVID-19 virus but at the cost of dry and itchy hands. This was the problem that Assistant Professor Dr. Rojrit Rojanathanes, Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University determined to solve, and succeeded in developing “Medical Antiseptic and Moisturizing Spray” that can kill the COVID-19 virus, and bacteria within one minute.



Assistant Professor Dr. Rojrit Rojanathanes

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University

“As a replacement for alcohol spray, we invented this product that has no side effects, is non-irritating, and non-flammable. More importantly, it is cheaper than alcohol,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Rojrit.

With this special feature, the innovative Medical Antiseptic and Moisturizing Spray were selected as a souvenir at the Thailand Research Expo 2021 at Centara Grand Hotel, and Central World’s Bangkok Convention Center, Bangkok, November 22-26, 2021.

Assistant Professor Amornpun Sereemaspun, M.D., Head of the Nanomedicine Research Unit and Director of the Chula Medical Innovation Center (CMIC) who proposed the alcohol-free disinfectant idea to Asst Prof.Dr.Rojrit to develop it into a product added that “healthcare workers and the general public need to use disinfectant products several times daily. This irritates the skin making it very dry, and even develops open wounds. So, we think non-alcohol disinfectant is much needed.”



Assistant Professor Amornpun Sereemaspun, M.D.

Head of the Nanomedicine Research Unit and Director of the Chula Medical Innovation Center (CMIC)

Medical Antiseptic and Moisturizing Spray, a new all-over-body solution

This antiseptic product is nothing new. It is a combination of existing items to create a new product that is more effective and affordable.

“We use a substance whose membrane has positively charged ions to destroy the cell membrane of the coronavirus. A certain compound is also added to the solution to inhibit the enzyme activity of the virus, enhancing the efficacy of the spray,” Asst. Prof. Dr. Rojrit explained while adding that the various compounds used in the product are certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) for their ability to kill various microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and are harmless to users.



Medical Antiseptic and Moisturizing Spray

Another outstanding feature of the product apart from killing pathogens is its moisturizing property.

“The alcohol used for disinfection is highly concentrated, and may cause irritation to the user’s skin and it is flammable. We, therefore, invented a water-based disinfectant as a substitute. Apart from its non-irritating quality, it is also not as volatile as alcohol, so the solution can stay on the skin for a long time. It also sticks to the face mask or clothing when sprayed, and remains effective longer than alcohol,” said Asst. Prof. Dr. Rojrit. “The product comes in spray form that can be used on the body where moisturization and disinfectant are needed. There is no need to rinse and it can be reapplied every four hours, but avoid eye, mouth, and nasal cavity areas. The spray can be stored for up to two years.”



Medical Antiseptic and Moisturizing Spray

alcohol-free and non-flammable

At present, the product is registered as a national patent and is in the process of technology transfer to SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd. for distribution. The technology is also open to any entrepreneurs who are interested in commercializing the product. More information can be obtained at Line: @cmic.chula.