Alerta dos especialistas: os especialistas da Mayo Clinic estão disponíveis para comentar os Jogos Olímpicos

Released: 20-Jul-2021 11:40 AM EDT

Study Explores Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy and Potential Ways to Reduce It

A new study co-authored by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School identified behavioral patterns associated with reluctance among some adults for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The study, conducted among adults in China, suggests that information about the vaccination behaviors of people whom one personally knows can be more influential in changing the individual’s vaccine hesitancy than information about vaccine use among the general public.