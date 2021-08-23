MEDIA ALERT - AUGUST 23, 2021

EVANSTON, IL -- "While the U.S. is trying to incentivize Americans to get vaccinated, people in developing countries are protesting a lack of access. The U.S. needs to step up its global vaccine sharing, not only to keep pace with China, but also to ensure Covid-19 inoculations do not become yet another divide between “have” and “have-not” nations.

The U.S. has a history of global leadership and distributing the vaccine as widely as possible would add to that legacy. While the U.S. has lagged China in dispensing vaccines to developing countries, there is still time to pick up the slack. Everyone would benefit from wide vaccine distribution in the global community, in terms of health, wellness, and economic growth."

More on the topic in Professor Phillip Braun's latest Forbes article.