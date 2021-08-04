Coronavirus News Source

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Say Preoperative Testing for COVID-19 is Essential, Regardless of Vaccination

4-Aug-2021 1:00 PM EDT, by American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)
favorite_border

Newswise — CHICAGO – All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or procedures should continue to have preoperative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status, according to an updated guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation

The statement notes, with the prevalence of the Delta variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and the recent findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals, a robust perioperative screening and testing program to detect SARS-CoV-2 is essential for the safety of patients, health care workers and the general public.

“Considering the ongoing and evolving pandemic, all patients undergoing an anesthetic, procedure, or surgery with the potential to generate aerosols should continue to have preoperative testing for SARS-CoV-2, ideally within three days prior to the procedure,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “This is a critical safety measure, considering that fully vaccinated individuals, symptomatic or asymptomatic, have the potential to transmit the virus. The updated joint guidance on testing and screening will help surgeons and proceduralists, working together with physician anesthesiologists, to better evaluate and schedule patients.”

Recently, ASA and APSF surveyed a group of leading medical centers and others to learn how their testing protocols might have evolved through July 2021, with specific attention to their approach to preoperative testing for patients who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In almost all cases, these institutions continue to require COVID preoperative testing for all patients, including those who have been fully vaccinated. 

Additionally, the statement recommends that when there is risk of local or regional community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, all patients, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should be screened for symptoms prior to presenting to the health care facility. Patients reporting symptoms should be referred for additional evaluation. All other patients should undergo nucleic acid amplification testing (e.g., PCR tests) prior to undergoing non-emergent surgery. If a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, elective surgical procedures should be delayed until the patient is no longer infectious and has demonstrated recovery from COVID-19.

Read the complete, updated statement “ASA and APSF Statement on Perioperative Testing for the COVID-19 Virus,” here

Access all of ASA’s statements, resources, and recommendations on COVID-19 here.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/madeforthismoment. Like ASA on Facebook and follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

ABOUT THE ANESTHESIA PATIENT SAFETY FOUNDATION Founded in 1985, the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) promotes research of perioperative patient safety issues, supports the development of careers in patient safety, provides patient safety educational materials and communications to all anesthesia providers, and advocates for changes in clinical practices that improve patient safety.  The APSF’s goal is that no one shall be harmed by anesthesia care. The APSF is a related organization of ASA. APSF provides support for research and education in perioperative patient safety.  Its past initiatives have resulted in significant contributions to the field of anesthesia patient safety. APSF has distributed over $12 million in funding for anesthesia patient safety research projects over its 30+ year history. For more information on APSF or to donate, please visit www.apsf.org.

 

 

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Policy
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Patient Safety Surgery Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid COVID-19 covid 19 Delta variant Coronavirus COVID-19 preoperative testing COVID-19 perioperative testing PCR testing Surgery COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 preoperative screening Patient Safety


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
1.91497