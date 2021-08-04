American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Say Preoperative Testing for COVID-19 is Essential, Regardless of Vaccination

Newswise — CHICAGO – All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or procedures should continue to have preoperative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status, according to an updated guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.

The statement notes, with the prevalence of the Delta variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and the recent findings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals, a robust perioperative screening and testing program to detect SARS-CoV-2 is essential for the safety of patients, health care workers and the general public.

“Considering the ongoing and evolving pandemic, all patients undergoing an anesthetic, procedure, or surgery with the potential to generate aerosols should continue to have preoperative testing for SARS-CoV-2, ideally within three days prior to the procedure,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “This is a critical safety measure, considering that fully vaccinated individuals, symptomatic or asymptomatic, have the potential to transmit the virus. The updated joint guidance on testing and screening will help surgeons and proceduralists, working together with physician anesthesiologists, to better evaluate and schedule patients.”

Recently, ASA and APSF surveyed a group of leading medical centers and others to learn how their testing protocols might have evolved through July 2021, with specific attention to their approach to preoperative testing for patients who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. In almost all cases, these institutions continue to require COVID preoperative testing for all patients, including those who have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the statement recommends that when there is risk of local or regional community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, all patients, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should be screened for symptoms prior to presenting to the health care facility. Patients reporting symptoms should be referred for additional evaluation. All other patients should undergo nucleic acid amplification testing (e.g., PCR tests) prior to undergoing non-emergent surgery. If a patient tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, elective surgical procedures should be delayed until the patient is no longer infectious and has demonstrated recovery from COVID-19.

Read the complete, updated statement “ASA and APSF Statement on Perioperative Testing for the COVID-19 Virus,” here.

Access all of ASA’s statements, resources, and recommendations on COVID-19 here.

