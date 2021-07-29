Coronavirus News Source

American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Vaccines are safe, highly effective and save lives
29-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT, by American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)
Newswise — CHICAGO – Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

The statement released by ASA, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia, the Society for Neuroscience in Anesthesiology and Critical Care, the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology, the Society for Pediatric Anesthesia, the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, and the Society of Critical Care Anesthesiologists highlights the importance of vaccination for all health care personnel.

“As physician anesthesiologists and anesthesiology professionals, we provide care for patients in the operating room, delivery room, critical care unit and ambulatory settings. We also served on the front lines throughout the pandemic and have seen firsthand the devastating impact of this virus,” said ASA President Beverly K. Philip, M.D., FACA, FASA. “The health and safety of our members, our colleagues, and our patients are our highest priority and we urge closing the vaccination gap.”

Millions of Americans remain unvaccinated including health care personnel, and are at increased risk for illness in the current surge with the “Delta” variant. COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective at significantly reducing the risks of becoming infected, spreading the infection to others, and becoming severely ill or dying from the disease. 

“Vaccination is critical for everyone, but is especially essential for health care personnel because it reduces the likelihood of unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to our patients, especially those who may have weakened immune systems,” said Dr. Philip. “We stand with all of our medical colleagues and offer our support and strong encouragement for COVID-19 vaccination.”

Read the full Joint Statement on COVID-19 Vaccination of Health Care Personnel here.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS
Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 54,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/MadeforThisMoment. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter.

3.75146