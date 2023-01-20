Research Alert

About The Study: The findings of this study that included more than 42,000 patients in a large health system suggest that adherence to CDC mRNA monovalent COVID-19 booster dose recommendations among immunocompromised individuals was low. Given the increased risk for severe COVID-19 in this vulnerable population and the well-established additional protection afforded by booster doses, targeted and tailored efforts to ensure that immunocompromised individuals remain up to date with COVID-19 booster dose recommendations are warranted. 

Authors: Sara Y. Tartof, Ph.D., M.P.H., of Kaiser Permanente Southern California in Pasadena, is the corresponding author. 

 

Editor’s Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

Journal Link: JAMA Network Open

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

JAMA Network Open

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Autoimmune Diseases Genetics Immunology Infectious Diseases Public Health Vaccines Coronavirus JAMA
KEYWORDS
covid 19 TARGET MRNA Immune Disorders
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest Coronavirus News

Recommended For You