Coronavirus News Source

Argonne National Laboratory

Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International

29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT, by Argonne National Laboratory
favorite_border

Newswise — Charles M. ​Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Charles M. ​Chick” Macal, the Social, Behavioral, and Decision Science group leader in the Decision and Infrastructure Sciences division at the U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, can now add Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International (SCS) to his list of accolades.

SCS, a global technical society that advances the use of modeling and simulation, recognized Macal in June for more than 20 years of contributions to the field. This included his recent studies on how the COVID-19 virus could spread in Illinois, which led him to become a sought-after expert. Macal received a pin and a plaque and will participate in a formal induction ceremony at a future SCS conference.

I’m honored to be recognized by my professional peers throughout the world, who are doing computer simulations and building models to solve contemporary problems and understand how we can build a better future for ourselves through simulation.” — Charles M. ​Chick” Macal, the Social, Behavioral, and Decision Science group leader in Argonne’s Decision and Infrastructure Sciences division

The SCS board of directors conferred this distinction upon Macal for his ​outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the modeling and simulation field.”

You have established a commendable reputation in the industry through the positions you have held and the advances you have made through teaching and professional publications,” SCS Chairman Björn Johansson said in a letter to Macal.

Andreas Tolk, another Fellow of the SCS, said Macal ​is best known for his scholarly work in the domain of supporting interdisciplinary research with agent-based models. His 2010 article, ​Tutorial on agent-based modelling and simulation,” published in the Journal of Simulation, has over 2,700 references, and overall, the number of citations to his work exceeds 11,300, which is also supported by his long list of keynotes, plenary addresses and distinguished speaker presentations.”

I’m honored to be recognized by my professional peers throughout the world, who are doing computer simulations and building models to solve contemporary problems and understand how we can build a better future for ourselves through simulation,” said Macal, who is also a SCS member.

Macal earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering science and a Master of Science degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and his Ph.D. in industrial engineering and management sciences from Northwestern University. He co-authored the book ​“Managing Business Complexity: Discovering Strategic Solutions with Agent-Based Modeling and Simulation.”

Macal, who began as a research associate at Argonne in 1975, is also an Argonne Distinguished Fellow. He now leads teams of interdisciplinary researchers developing new computational models and simulations of complex sociotechnical systems. He is a recognized global leader in the field of agent-based modeling and simulation and is a principal investigator for the development of the widely used Repast, an agent-based modeling toolkit. He has developed innovative computer simulation models in the areas of human health, energy systems, environmental sustainability, and technology adoption.

Macal has modeled the spread of multiple infectious diseases and, most recently, has supported the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Governor’s Modeling Task Force in forecasting the spread of COVID-19 in the city and understanding the effectiveness of proposed interventions.

Simulation lets us understand the processes that operate in the real world,” said Macal. ​It also allows us to simulate the world and how the future would potentially unfold in response to interventions that we could make.”

Besides his Argonne work, Macal was a visiting faculty member at the African Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Kigali, Rwanda in 2017, where he taught courses on the mathematics of infectious disease transmission. Macal holds Senior Fellow appointments at the University of Chicago Consortium for Advanced Science and Engineering and the Northwestern-Argonne Institute for Science and Engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Illinois and holds software copyrights for three systems: Enhanced Logistics Intra-Theater Support Tool (ELIST), Electricity Market Complex Adaptive System (EMCAS), and Agent-based Transportation Energy Assessment Model (ATEAM).

Besides SCS, he is a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM); and he serves on the editorial boards of several professional journals, including Simulation: Transactions of the Society for Modeling and Simulation International, the Journal of Simulation, and ACM Transactions on Modeling and Computer Simulation (TOMACS).

Macal’s development of the CityCOVID model and its application to Chicago by his team earned numerous honors in 2020, including the Secretary of Energy Achievement Award, Argonne Board of Governors/University of Chicago Distinguished Performance Award, and Argonne National Laboratory Impact Award. He also was a member of a team who was a finalist for the 2020 ACM Gordon Bell Special Prize for High Performance Computing-Based COVID-19 Research. In 2014, he won a Secretary of Energy Appreciation Award for his work on modeling Ebola spread.

I’ve spent my career developing and building computer simulation models.  Argonne is a really great place to do this work, with our leadership computing program that keeps us at the frontiers of simulation and able to push the entire field forward,” Macal said.

Much of his research has been funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Argonne National Laboratory seeks solutions to pressing national problems in science and technology. The nation’s first national laboratory, Argonne conducts leading-edge basic and applied scientific research in virtually every scientific discipline. Argonne researchers work closely with researchers from hundreds of companies, universities, and federal, state and municipal agencies to help them solve their specific problems, advance America’s scientific leadership and prepare the nation for a better future. With employees from more than 60 nations, Argonne is managed by UChicago Argonne, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://​ener​gy​.gov/​s​c​ience.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Technology Coronavirus DOE Science News
KEYWORDS
Modeling And Simulation COVID-19 Coronavirus Argonne Fellow Climate Modeling Geospatial Modeling
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6095
Newswise: COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Released: 29-Jul-2021 4:05 PM EDT
COVID-19 update: coping with increased cases, breakthrough infections, national masking mandates and vaccine requirements
Keck Medicine of USC

Keck Medicine of USC experts speak out on the continued physical and emotional consequences of COVID-19

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 3:45 PM EDT
FSMB: Spreading COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation May Put Medical License at Risk
 Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB)

The Federation of State Medical Boards’ Board of Directors released statement in response to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media.

Comment
Newswise: Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
Released: 29-Jul-2021 2:05 PM EDT
Argonne’s Macal named Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International
 Argonne National Laboratory

Charles M. “Chick” Macal, a modeling and simulation expert at Argonne, garnered the distinguished title of Fellow of the Society for Computer Simulation International for his 20 years in the field and his recent studies on COVID-19 spread.

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:50 AM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Strongly Encourages all Health Care Personnel to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Amid the new surge of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), and eight professional societies associated with the specialty, are strongly encouraging the nation’s health care workers and all eligible Americans to get fully vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines. ASA and the associated societies remind the public that widespread vaccination is the most effective way to reduce illness and death.

Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:45 AM EDT
No Particular Risk of Infection of SARS-CoV-2 From Cash
 Ruhr-Universität Bochum

How long do coronaviruses remain infectious on banknotes and coins? Is it possible to become infected through contact with cash?

Comment
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Combined Effects of Masking and Distance on Aerosol Exposure Potential
Mayo Clinic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended this week that people vaccinated against COVID-19 resume wearing masks in public indoor spaces in areas of the United States where the virus is spreading. “Appropriate masking in addition to vaccination remain the best methods to help protect individuals from the Coronavirus,” says Gregory Poland, M.D., an infectious disease expert at Mayo Clinic.

Comment
Newswise: Hopkins Med News Update
Released: 29-Jul-2021 11:00 AM EDT
Hopkins Med News Update
 Johns Hopkins Medicine

NEWS STORIES IN THIS ISSUE: -Study: Race and Ethnicity May Impact Prevalence and Treatment of Heart Valve Dysfunction -Johns Hopkins Medicine Suggests Eliminating Nerve Cell Protein May Stop ALS, Dementia -Researchers Tell Doctors to Avoid Routine Urinary Tests for Older Patients with Delirium -Johns Hopkins Medicine Researchers Show How Air Pollution May Cause Chronic Sinusitis -Researchers ID Location on Brain Protein Linked to Parkinson’s Disease Development -COVID-19 News: The Return of Onsite Schooling — and How to Keep Your Kids Safe from COVID﻿

Comment
Newswise: Tennessee Health Care and Public Health Leaders Urge Immediate Action to Protect State’s Children From Vaccine-Preventable Diseases
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Tennessee Health Care and Public Health Leaders Urge Immediate Action to Protect State’s Children From Vaccine-Preventable Diseases
 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Tennessee health care providers, public health professionals and community stakeholders today issued an urgent call to action to protect Tennessee children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Newswise: New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
New Economic Dashboard Could Serve as Early Warning System for State-Level Recessions, Other Economic Shocks
 University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame researchers developed the first near-real-time dashboard that tracks weekly state-level economic conditions.

Comment
Newswise: UAH’s Baudry Lab Part of Half-Million-Dollar Efforts to Target COVID with Drug Therapies
Released: 29-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
UAH’s Baudry Lab Part of Half-Million-Dollar Efforts to Target COVID with Drug Therapies
 University of Alabama Huntsville

Two different strategies to discover and perfect pharmaceuticals active against the COVID-19 virus have attracted a half million dollars in research funding to support five institutions, including the Baudry Lab at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH).

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6095

close
1.73405