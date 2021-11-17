Newswise — SEATTLE, November 17, 2021 -- Press conferences at the 181st Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, in room 505 at the Hyatt Regency Seattle. The media availabilities will focus on wide range of newsworthy sessions at the upcoming meeting from killer whales spending more time in the Arctic Ocean to knocking over Lego minifigures with time reversal focused vibration.

To register for in-person attendance, email [email protected]. To watch the livestream virtually, please visit our registration page. Videos of the press conference sessions will be available by Dec. 2 upon request.

ASA Press Conference Schedule - Wednesday, Dec. 1

12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Echolocation builds prediction models of prey movement – Angeles Salles, Johns Hopkins University

Session 2aPP6 – Bats use predictive strategies to track moving auditory objects, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT

– Angeles Salles, Johns Hopkins University – Bats use predictive strategies to track moving auditory objects, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT Food Paradox Answer Shows How Ocean Life Survives – Kelly Benoit-Bird, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute

Session 3pAOa1 – A Sound Resolution to the Food Paradox in the Sea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT

– Kelly Benoit-Bird, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute – A Sound Resolution to the Food Paradox in the Sea, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Killer Whales Lingering in Newly Melted Arctic Ocean – Brynn Kimber, University of Washington

Session 4pAB4 – Tracking killer whale movements in the Alaskan Arctic relative to a loss of sea ice, Thursday, 2, 5:35 p.m. ET / 2:35 p.m. PT

– Brynn Kimber, University of Washington – Tracking killer whale movements in the Alaskan Arctic relative to a loss of sea ice, Thursday, 2, 5:35 p.m. ET / 2:35 p.m. PT Filtering Microplastics Trash from Water with Acoustic Waves – Dhany Arifianto, Institut Teknologi Sepuluh Nopember

Session 1pPA7 – Using Bulk acoustic waves for filtering microplastic on polluted water, Monday, Nov. 29, 6:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m. PT

2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Blood Bubbles Report Oxygen Levels – Shashank Sirsi, University of Texas at Dallas

Session 1aBAa2 – Hemoglobin Microbubbles for In Vivo Blood Oxygen Level Dependent Imaging: Boldly Moving Beyond MRI, Monday, Nov. 29, 11:25 a.m. ET / 8:25 a.m. PT

– Shashank Sirsi, University of Texas at Dallas – Hemoglobin Microbubbles for In Vivo Blood Oxygen Level Dependent Imaging: Boldly Moving Beyond MRI, Monday, Nov. 29, 11:25 a.m. ET / 8:25 a.m. PT Sing On: Certain Facemasks Don’t Hinder Vocalists – Thomas Moore, Rollins College

Session 3aMUa3 – Aerosol propagation and acoustic effects while singing with a face mask, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT

– Thomas Moore, Rollins College – Aerosol propagation and acoustic effects while singing with a face mask, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 12:40 p.m. ET / 9:40 a.m. PT During COVID-19 Lockdown, Emotional Wellbeing Declined for Adults with Vision, Hearing Loss – Peggy Nelson, University of Minnesota

Session 3pID3 – COVID-19 effects on social isolation for older persons with sensory loss, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. PT

– Peggy Nelson, University of Minnesota – COVID-19 effects on social isolation for older persons with sensory loss, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6:05 p.m. ET / 3:05 p.m. PT Filtering Unwanted Sounds from Baby Monitors – J. Flynn, Johns Hopkins University

Session 4aPP8 – Open-Source Baby Monitor, Thursday, Dec. 2, 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Sounding Off on Seattle Space Needle Renovation – Daniel Bruck and Jaimie Penzell, BRC Acoustics

Session 4aAA7 – The Seattle Space Needle renovation: Acoustical design considerations and challenges at 600 feet above ground level, Thursday, Dec. 2, 12:55 p.m. ET / 9:55 a.m. PT

– Daniel Bruck and Jaimie Penzell, BRC Acoustics – The Seattle Space Needle renovation: Acoustical design considerations and challenges at 600 feet above ground level, Thursday, Dec. 2, 12:55 p.m. ET / 9:55 a.m. PT Adding Sound to Electric Vehicles Improves Pedestrian Safety – Michael Roan, Penn State University

Session 2aEA1 – Electric Vehicle Additive Sounds: Detection results from an outdoor test for sixteen participants, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT

– Michael Roan, Penn State University – Electric Vehicle Additive Sounds: Detection results from an outdoor test for sixteen participants, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT LEGO Down! Focused Vibrations Knock Over Minifigures – Brian Anderson, Brigham Young University

Session 4pED3 – Knocking over LEGO minifigures with time reversal focused vibrations: Understanding the physics and developing a museum demonstration, Thursday, Dec. 2, 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

USEFUL LINKS Main meeting website: https://acousticalsociety.org/asa-meetings/

Technical program: https://eventpilotadmin.com/web/planner.php?id=ASAFALL21

Press Room: http://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/

Follow conference highlights with social media hashtag #ASA181

WORLDWIDE PRESS ROOM

In the coming weeks, ASA's Worldwide Press Room will be updated with additional tips on dozens of newsworthy stories and with lay language papers, which are 300-500 word summaries of presentations written by scientists for a general audience and accompanied by photos, audio and video. You can visit the site during the meeting at http://acoustics.org/world-wide-press-room/.

PRESS REGISTRATION

We will grant free registration to credentialed journalists and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact the AIP Media Line at 301-209-3090. For urgent requests, staff at [email protected] can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

ABOUT THE ACOUSTICAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA

The Acoustical Society of America (ASA) is the premier international scientific society in acoustics devoted to the science and technology of sound. Its 7,000 members worldwide represent a broad spectrum of the study of acoustics. ASA publications include The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (the world's leading journal on acoustics), JASA Express Letters, Proceedings of Meetings on Acoustics, Acoustics Today magazine, books, and standards on acoustics. The society also holds two major scientific meetings each year. See https://acousticalsociety.org/.

###