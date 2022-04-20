What The Study Did: The risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations were assessed by vaccine, dose number, sex and age among 23.1 million residents of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Authors: Rickard Ljung, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Swedish Medical Products Agency in Uppsala, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2022.0583)

