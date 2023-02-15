About The Study: Among 15,000 individuals with prior COVID-19 infection, those with post–COVID-19 condition (PCC), also known as long COVID, were less likely to be employed full-time and more likely to be unemployed. The presence of cognitive symptoms was associated with diminished likelihood of working full time. These results underscore the importance of developing strategies to treat and manage PCC symptoms.

Authors: Roy H. Perlis, M.D., M.Sc., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.56152)

# # #

