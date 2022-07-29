About The Study: This study of nursing homes in 38 states found that states with a vaccine mandate experienced an increase in staff vaccination coverage compared with facilities in states with no mandate and no worsening of reported staffing shortages following the mandates.

Authors: Brian E. McGarry, P.T., Ph.D., of the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamahealthforum.2022.2363)

