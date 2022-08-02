Newswise — Aug. 2, 2022 –The American Thoracic Society Research Program today announced the six recipients of the Non-Profit Partner Grants for the 2021-2022 grant cycle. These grants are awarded through partnerships with the American Lung Association, CHEST Foundation, COPD Foundation, and the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research.

ALA/ATS/CHEST Foundation Respiratory Health Equity Research Award A total of $200,000 each was awarded to:

Ayobami Akenroye, MD, MPH, Brigham and Women’s Hospital: “Metabolomic Profiles of Patients with Severe Asthma on Inhaled Corticosteroids and on Omalizumab.”

Matthew Triplette, MD, MPH, BA, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center: “Assisting in Smoking Cessation and Lung Cancer Screening in Indigenous People in Seattle (ASSIST).”

ATS/COPD Foundation

Shivani Singh, MD, PhD, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, was awarded $80,000 in grant support: “Role of Lower Airway Microbiome in Bronchiectasis Patients with NTM Infection.”

ATS/Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Award

Auyon Ghosh, MD, MPH, SUNY Upstate Medical University, was awarded $50,000 in grant support: “Gene Expression Signatures of Extrapulmonary Sarcoidosis.”

CHEST Foundation and American Thoracic Society Research Grant in COVID-19 and Diversity A total of $25,000 each was awarded to:

Navitha Ramesh, MD, MBBS, FCCP, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center: “Improving Lung Health in the Nepali-Bhutanese Refugee Community in Harrisburg, PA.”

Inderjit Singh, MD, FRCP, Yale University, to support his research on “Dynamic Invasive Hemodynamic, Echochardiographic, and Plasma Biomarker Phenotyping in Post-COVID-19 Long Hauler Syndrome.”

“We are immensely grateful to our non-profit partners for their continued collaboration and for their support of the young researchers who are contributing to greatly-improved outcomes for patients across the spectrum of respiratory health,” said Kamran Atabai, MD, chair of ATS’s Scientific Grant Review Committee.

About the ATS Research Program The American Thoracic Society and its Research Program are improving respiratory health worldwide by supporting young investigators in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine. The ATS Research Program, established in 2004, bolsters new investigators as they strive to launch independent research careers dedicated to innovation in patient care.

Since 2004, the Research Program has awarded $21.9 million in research grants to 321 investigators who have gone on to secure more than $491 million in federal funding. That's a return on investment of $22 per dollar awarded.

About the American Thoracic Society Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

