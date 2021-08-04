Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
University of California San Diego Health

August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

4-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT, by University of California San Diego Health contact patient services
favorite_border

August is National Breastfeeding Month, intended to raise awareness of the health benefits that breast milk provides, including:

  • Reduction in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
  • Fewer infections: ear, respiratory, diarrhea, bladder, meningitis
  • Decrease in childhood obesity
  • Reduction in diabetes, celiac disease, certain types of childhood cancer
  • Reduction of metabolic, cardiovascular disease and cancer in mothers

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends six months of exclusive breastfeeding after birth and continuing through the first year of life.

“We have seen an increase in breastfeeding numbers during the pandemic with everyone spending much more time at home,” said Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician at UC San Diego Health. “Mothers’ milk is so important for babies, but premature and sick babies may benefit even more.”

UC San Diego Health is a Baby-Friendly Hospital. The designation, sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, recognizes hospitals that promote breastfeeding. UC San Diego Health provides education to enable families to make informed decisions and offers services, such as lactation support, throughout and beyond the hospital stay. Efforts like skin-to-skin, support groups and pump rentals increase breastfeeding success rates.

Opened in 2020, the University of California Health Milk Bank, the first milk bank located in San Diego, is the only Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA)-accredited milk bank in Southern California. Operated by UC San Diego Health and located in the San Diego Blood Bank, the facility provides donated milk to parents in need, giving them a critical resource for the growth and development of their infants.

“We want to make sure every parent understands the benefits of breast milk and how they can get access to it if needed,” said Stellwagen, executive director of the University of California Health Milk Bank.

Breast Milk and COVID-19 Research

During the early days of the global pandemic, researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine published data suggesting human milk is safe and not a route for COVID-19 transmission from mother to baby. Researchers are now investigating if breast milk protects infants from getting COVID-19 and how COVID-19 vaccines may not only benefit breastfeeding mothers, but also their breastfed infants.

“Safety must always come first,” says Lars Bode, PhD, professor of pediatrics, chair of Collaborative Human Milk Research and founding director of MOMI CORE, the Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence at UC San Diego School of Medicine. “Now that we have confirmed that human milk is indeed safe, we can shift our focus to the many components in human milk that may protect the breastfed infant from COVID-19 and potentially even leverage that knowledge to develop new antiviral treatments for people of all ages.”

Experts available for Zoom interviews:

  • Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health — can discuss overall health benefits of breastfeeding, milk donation and current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines
  • Michelle Leff, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health — can discuss breastfeeding and common issues
  • Christina Chambers, MD, UC San Diego School of Medicine — can discuss current studies looking at links between pregnancy and COVID-19
  • Lars Bode, PhD, UC San Diego School of Medicine — can discuss beneficial components in human milk in general, as well as current studies looking at links between breastfeeding and COVID-19  

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Michelle Leff, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Christina Chambers, MD, UC San Diego School of Medicine

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Lars Bode, PhD, UC San Diego School of Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Nutrition OBGYN Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Breastfeeding Breastfeeding Awareness Mother's Milk COVID-19 SIDS Perinatal Care Pediatrics Neonatology Postnatal Care OBGYN Obstetrics And Gynecology Pregnancy and Childbirth Breastfeeding Benefits human milk Milk Bank
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6143
Released: 6-Aug-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Licensed Drug Could Reduce SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Up to 70 Per Cent, Reveals Study
 University of Birmingham

A licensed drug normally used to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood could reduce infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by up to 70 per cent, reveals a study in the laboratory by an international collaboration of researchers.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 4:55 PM EDT
Home Hospital Increased in-Patient Capacity During the COVID-19 Surge
 Brigham and Women’s Hospital

A research team from Brigham and Women’s Hospital has found that delivering acute care at home for non-COVID patients freed up substantial inpatient capacity during the COVID-19 surge last spring.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:25 PM EDT
强化的免疫反应是COVID-19相关急性肾损伤的起因
 Mayo Clinic

妙佑医疗国际(Mayo Clinic) 的研究人员发现，与COVID-19（2019 冠状病毒病）相关的急性肾损伤类似于败血症引起的肾损伤，而且感染引发的免疫反应起着关键作用。

Comment
Newswise: Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
Released: 6-Aug-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Study Shows Neutralizing Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Relatively High for Up to 13 Months Following Infection
 Mount Sinai Health System

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
A forte resposta imunológica relacionada com a covid -19 contribui para lesões renais
 Mayo Clinic

Os pesquisadores da Mayo Clinic descobriram que a lesão renal aguda associada com a COVID-19 é muito similar à lesão renal causada por sepse e que a resposta imunológica ativada pela doença exerce um papel central.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:45 PM EDT
الاستجابة المناعية القوية تكمن وراء إصابة الكلى الحادة المرتبطة بكوفيد-19
 Mayo Clinic

اكتشف باحثو مايو كلينك أن إصابة الكُلى الحادة المرتبطة بفيروس كورونا المستجد كوفيد-19 تماثل إصابة الكُلى الناتجة عن الإنتان، وتلعب الاستجابة المناعية الناجمة عن العدوى دورًا محوريًا فيها.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:20 PM EDT
Detrás de la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19, hay una fuerte reacción inmunitaria
 Mayo Clinic

Los investigadores de Mayo Clinic descubrieron que la insuficiencia renal aguda relacionada con la COVID-19 actúa de forma similar al daño renal causado por la sepsis y que la reacción inmunitaria producida por la infección tiene un papel fundamental.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 Remain Stable, or Even Increase, Seven Months After Infection
 Barcelona Institute for Global Health

The levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by “la Caixa” Foundation, in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Comment
Released: 6-Aug-2021 8:05 AM EDT
What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

An infectious disease expert explains what the Delta variant means for the spread of COVID-19 and vaccines.

Comment
Released: 5-Aug-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Research Shows Many with Mild COVID-19 Infections Still Experience Long-Term Symptoms
 University of Arizona Health Sciences Center

The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection also experience long COVID, or persistent symptoms more than 30 days after they test positive, according to research data from the longitudinal CoVHORT study at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6143

close
1.24331