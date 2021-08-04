Coronavirus News Source

Expert Pitch
University of California San Diego Health

August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

4-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT, by University of California San Diego Health contact patient services
favorite_border

August is National Breastfeeding Month, intended to raise awareness of the health benefits that breast milk provides, including:

  • Reduction in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
  • Fewer infections: ear, respiratory, diarrhea, bladder, meningitis
  • Decrease in childhood obesity
  • Reduction in diabetes, celiac disease, certain types of childhood cancer
  • Reduction of metabolic, cardiovascular disease and cancer in mothers

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends six months of exclusive breastfeeding after birth and continuing through the first year of life.

“We have seen an increase in breastfeeding numbers during the pandemic with everyone spending much more time at home,” said Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician at UC San Diego Health. “Mothers’ milk is so important for babies, but premature and sick babies may benefit even more.”

UC San Diego Health is a Baby-Friendly Hospital. The designation, sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund, recognizes hospitals that promote breastfeeding. UC San Diego Health provides education to enable families to make informed decisions and offers services, such as lactation support, throughout and beyond the hospital stay. Efforts like skin-to-skin, support groups and pump rentals increase breastfeeding success rates.

Opened in 2020, the University of California Health Milk Bank, the first milk bank located in San Diego, is the only Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA)-accredited milk bank in Southern California. Operated by UC San Diego Health and located in the San Diego Blood Bank, the facility provides donated milk to parents in need, giving them a critical resource for the growth and development of their infants.

“We want to make sure every parent understands the benefits of breast milk and how they can get access to it if needed,” said Stellwagen, executive director of the University of California Health Milk Bank.

Breast Milk and COVID-19 Research

During the early days of the global pandemic, researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine published data suggesting human milk is safe and not a route for COVID-19 transmission from mother to baby. Researchers are now investigating if breast milk protects infants from getting COVID-19 and how COVID-19 vaccines may not only benefit breastfeeding mothers, but also their breastfed infants.

“Safety must always come first,” says Lars Bode, PhD, professor of pediatrics, chair of Collaborative Human Milk Research and founding director of MOMI CORE, the Mother-Milk-Infant Center of Research Excellence at UC San Diego School of Medicine. “Now that we have confirmed that human milk is indeed safe, we can shift our focus to the many components in human milk that may protect the breastfed infant from COVID-19 and potentially even leverage that knowledge to develop new antiviral treatments for people of all ages.”

Experts available for Zoom interviews:

  • Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health — can discuss overall health benefits of breastfeeding, milk donation and current American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines
  • Michelle Leff, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health — can discuss breastfeeding and common issues
  • Christina Chambers, MD, UC San Diego School of Medicine — can discuss current studies looking at links between pregnancy and COVID-19
  • Lars Bode, PhD, UC San Diego School of Medicine — can discuss beneficial components in human milk in general, as well as current studies looking at links between breastfeeding and COVID-19  

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Lisa Stellwagen, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Michelle Leff, MD, pediatrician, UC San Diego Health

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Christina Chambers, MD, UC San Diego School of Medicine

Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Lars Bode, PhD, UC San Diego School of Medicine

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Nutrition OBGYN Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
Breastfeeding Breastfeeding Awareness Mother's Milk COVID-19 SIDS Perinatal Care Pediatrics Neonatology Postnatal Care OBGYN Obstetrics And Gynecology Pregnancy and Childbirth Breastfeeding Benefits human milk Milk Bank
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY


Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6122
Newswise: Public
Released: 4-Aug-2021 2:05 PM EDT
A Study Reveals What Triggers Lung Damage During COVID-19
 The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

A KAIST immunology research team found that a specific subtype of macrophages that originated from blood monocytes plays a key role in the hyper-inflammatory response in SARS-CoV-2 infected lungs, by performing single-cell RNA sequencing of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid cells.

Comment
Released: 4-Aug-2021 1:00 PM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Say Preoperative Testing for COVID-19 is Essential, Regardless of Vaccination
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or procedures should continue to have preoperative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for SARS-CoV-2, irrespective of vaccination status, according to an updated guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists and Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation.

Newswise: FAU Expert Answers Questions about Delta Variant, Vaccines and Public Safety
Released: 4-Aug-2021 12:35 PM EDT
FAU Expert Answers Questions about Delta Variant, Vaccines and Public Safety
Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University’s Joanna Drowos, D.O., M.P.H., M.B.A., Schmidt College of Medicine, provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the COVID-19 Delta variant, vaccines and public safety measures.

Comment
Newswise: August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research
Released: 4-Aug-2021 12:10 PM EDT
August is National Breastfeeding Month: @UCSDHealth Experts on Health Benefits and Latest in COVID-19 Research
 University of California San Diego Health

Comment
Released: 4-Aug-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Rehabilitation Nurses Play Critical Role in Treating Patients with Long-Term Covid-19 Symptoms
 Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

A new and free webinar from the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) and the American Nurses Association (ANA) features advice from rehabilitation nurses to the greater nursing community about care priorities and interventions for long haul COVID-19 patients.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded spreading-doses-of-hope-as-covid-19-cases-rise
VIDEO
Released: 4-Aug-2021 10:35 AM EDT
Spreading ‘Doses of Hope’ as COVID-19 Cases Rise
 Cedars-Sinai

In an emotional new series of videos, Black medical professionals plead for viewers to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Newswise:Video Embedded american-college-of-surgeons-urges-surgeons-to-talk-it-up-with-patients-about-covid-19-vaccination
VIDEO
Released: 4-Aug-2021 10:00 AM EDT
American College of Surgeons Urges Surgeons to “Talk It Up” with Patients About COVID-19 Vaccination
 American College of Surgeons (ACS)

ACS is launching a “Talk It Up” campaign to help surgeons address patient concerns and help them understand the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comment
28-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
LEDs Light the Way to Coronavirus Disinfection
 American Institute of Physics (AIP)

LEDs are commonly used for sterilization, and in the continued effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic, LEDs can also help inactivate SARS-CoV-2. A team in Pakistan designed far-ultraviolet LEDs at a targeted wavelength of 222 nanometers, chosen both for its ability to inactivate the virus and for being safe on human skin. They based their design on the material aluminum gallium nitride, part of a set of materials called III-nitrides which are efficient, inexpensive, and environmentally friendly.

Comment
Newswise: Text-Message ‘Nudges’ Can Encourage Holdouts to Get COVID Vaccination, Study Finds
Released: 4-Aug-2021 8:50 AM EDT
Text-Message ‘Nudges’ Can Encourage Holdouts to Get COVID Vaccination, Study Finds
 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences

New UCLA-led research indicates that simple text messages emphasizing the easy availability of COVID-19 vaccines successfully boosted the number of people who got the shot.

Comment
Newswise: The Future of Masking Post-Vaccination
Released: 4-Aug-2021 8:45 AM EDT
The Future of Masking Post-Vaccination
 Rush University Medical Center

The COVID-19 vaccine is your best defense against the virus, but when and where should you continue to wear a mask? Rush infectious disease expert Michael Lin, MD, answers questions about wearing a mask post-vaccination.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6122

close
3.04279