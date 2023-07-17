Newswise — The educational systems worldwide were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated 1.6 billion children experiencing disruptions in their schooling due to widespread closures. Catalonia implemented various measures to control the virus spread, including isolating class groups when positive COVID-19 cases were detected. A recent study conducted by the University of Barcelona sheds light on the challenges faced during the 2020-2021 academic year, revealing that public schools in poorer districts of Barcelona were at a higher risk of closure.

The connection between low socioeconomic status and poorer health conditions underlies these findings. If this cycle of disadvantage remains unbroken, local health inequalities will persist and potentially worsen during future pandemics. This highlights the crucial importance of considering socioeconomic disparities when designing public policies for any future health crises.

Maria Grau, the coordinator of the study published in the Journal of Public Health and a Serra Hunter professor at the Department of Medicine of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the UB, emphasizes that addressing health inequities requires coordinated efforts across various sectors, such as social services, housing, education, and urban planning. Future efforts to contain epidemics or health emergencies should not overlook the equity issues surrounding health to ensure a more inclusive and effective response.

The study was a collaborative effort involving professionals from the Catalan Institute of Health and signed by researchers from the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, including Carles Pericas, Gülcan Avcii, Diana Toledo, Carles Vilaplana, and Professor Àngela Domínguez.

Six times more likely to close in Ciutat Vella than in Sant Gervasi

The study relied on data provided by the Department of Education, focusing on public primary schools in Barcelona, starting from September 2020, which marked the beginning of the academic year following the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and continuing until February 2022, when the regulations regarding school confinements were modified.

To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed the number of children in isolation or quarantine and the duration of their stay at home due to class confinements, district by district. This information was then compared to the average income level of each district, determined by the per capita disposable family income—an indicator measuring the income available to residents for consumption or savings.

The findings from the academic year 2020-2021 revealed a consistent and significant upward trend in the risk of classroom closures in districts with lower incomes. Notably, the probability of such closures was six times higher in Ciutat Vella, the most underprivileged district, compared to Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, the most affluent district. As a result, children residing in areas with below-average annual income faced a heightened risk of experiencing classroom confinements. Carles Pericas, the study's lead author, emphasized these concerning disparities.

The pandemic, a catalyst for inequalities

The study's findings underscore the significance of drawing lessons from the pandemic experience and reevaluating public policies to effectively address similar situations in the future. The researchers emphasize that any future public health measures, whether during a pandemic or while implementing disease control strategies, must take into account these socioeconomic inequalities and understand the factors that can exacerbate them.

In line with this perspective, the researchers further point out that the health impact of COVID-19 is not solely confined to the morbidity and mortality directly associated with the infection. Instead, the pandemic acts as a catalyst, amplifying pre-existing inequalities and intensifying their interactions. Additionally, it adds its own effects, compounding the health outcomes further. Consequently, individuals or populations already facing vulnerability will experience even worse health outcomes.

To ensure more equitable and effective responses to future health crises, it is essential to recognize and address these underlying disparities and vulnerabilities that can be heightened by a pandemic. By doing so, public policies and health measures can be designed in a more inclusive and comprehensive manner, prioritizing the well-being of all members of society.

Guaranteeing the access to canteen services and promoting health literacy

An illustration of the interconnectedness between disease and inequality can be observed in the impact of school closures. These closures resulted in the discontinuation of crucial services within educational institutions, such as the canteen service and mental health support programs, leading to potential adverse effects on the health of the most vulnerable children and students.

According to the new study, future situations that necessitate school confinements should ensure access to essential supplementary services provided by schools. Additionally, measures should be in place to guarantee equity in accessing virtual learning sessions. The researchers emphasize that during the initial shift to exclusively online learning at the onset of the pandemic, disparities in technology access surfaced, resulting in educational setbacks for students from low-income families.

Moreover, the study underscores the importance of enhancing the health literacy of the general population. This would empower individuals to make informed decisions, which, in turn, could help reduce the risk of infection spread and increase adherence to disease-prevention measures.

By addressing these factors and recognizing the interplay between disease and inequality, society can better respond to future health crises, ensuring the well-being and education of all, while promoting more inclusive and informed decision-making.

A change in contagion patterns during the academic year 2021-2022

During the analysis of the academic year 2021-2022 data, no correlation was found between school confinements and the socioeconomic indicators of the districts. This period was marked by infections caused by the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants, which, in many cases, only led to mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. As noted by Carles Pericas, incidences during this period reached unprecedented levels and resulted in unexpected changes in infection patterns.

The differences between the two periods are attributed primarily to the significant protective effect of previous infections within the most underprivileged communities. These communities had experienced a higher number of infections during the initial stages of the pandemic, and this prior exposure seemed to offer some level of protection during the later wave of infections.

In summary, the absence of a relationship between confinements and socioeconomic indicators in the second academic year can be attributed to the immunity developed from previous infections within the most vulnerable communities, which played a pivotal role in mitigating the impact of subsequent infection waves caused by the more transmissible variants.