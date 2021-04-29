Coronavirus News Source

University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

Battling Public Health Misinformation Online

29-Apr-2021 2:45 PM EDT, by University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
favorite_border

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (April 29, 2021) – Social media and web-based news channels became a communication superhighway for correct and incorrect public health information during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study of this vast amount of information, known as infodemiology, is critical to building public health interventions to combat misinformation and help individuals, groups, and communities navigate and distill crucial public health messages.

In a novel effort to combat COVID-19 misinformation, a group of women researchers, including nurse scientists from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing (Penn Nursing), launched the Dear Pandemic social media campaign in March 2020. It delivers curated, comprehensive, and timely information about the COVID-19 pandemic in a question-and-answer format. Complex topics such as COVID-19 aerosol transmission, risk reduction strategies to avoid infection, and excess mortality are explained in common language and shared widely. 

Now with more than 100,000 followers and accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, the campaign has an international and multilingual impact offering important public health insight via social media. An article in the journal Public Health Nursing describes how the campaign is combating misinformation about COVID-19. 

“Dear Pandemic has demonstrated that consistently publishing high-quality content outside a peer-reviewed venue can result in incredible impact—personal behavior change, informed nodes of trust to further disseminate factual information, and resources for community providers navigating constantly evolving knowledge,” says Penn Nursing’s Ashley Z. Ritter, PhD, CRNP, the article’s lead author.

Dear Pandemic is an example of necessary low-barrier information exchange with the public and a tool for community providers like nurses to stay informed of breaking news. Increased engagement of nurses in endeavors like Dear Pandemic amplifies the impact of collective interdisciplinary efforts to educate the public, contain misinformation, and motivate individual and systemic action, the article explains. 

“Now is the time for nurses to flex their communication and trust muscles in both traditional and innovative ways to advance the health of the public through trusted, actionable messaging in addition to exceptional patient care,” says co-author Shoshana Aronowitz, PhD, CRNP, a Fellow of the National Clinician Scholars Program. 

The article “Dear Pandemic: Nurses as Key Partners in Fighting the COVID-19 Infodemic” is available online. 

Additional coauthors of the article include Alison Buttenheim, PhD, of Penn Nursing, Lindsey Leininger PhD, of the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College; Malia Jones PhD, MPH, of the Applied Population Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; Jennifer Beam Dowd PhD, of the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science at the University of Oxford; Sandra Albrecht PhD, MPH, of the Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University; Amanda M. Simanek PhD, MPH, of the Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Lauren Hale PhD, of the Program in Public Health, Department of Family, Population, and Preventative Medicine at the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University; and  Aparna Kumar PhD, MPH, CRNP, of the College of Nursing at Thomas Jefferson University. 

###

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing 

The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing is one of the world’s leading schools of nursing. For the sixth year in a row, it is ranked the #1 nursing school in the world by QS University and is consistently ranked highly in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of best graduate schools. Penn Nursing is ranked as one of the top schools of nursing in funding from the National Institutes of Health. Penn Nursing prepares nurse scientists and nurse leaders to meet the health needs of a global society through innovation in research, education, and practice. Follow Penn Nursing on: FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, & Instagram.   

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Public Health Nursing

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Healthcare Social Media Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing Penn Nursing Dear Pandemic COVID -19 Social Media Misinformation



Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5532
Newswise: 263583_web.jpg
Released: 30-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT
The novel coronavirus' spike protein plays additional key role in illness
 Salk Institute for Biological Studies

Scientists have known for a while that SARS-CoV-2's distinctive "spike" proteins help the virus infect its host by latching on to healthy cells. Now, a major new study shows that they also play a key role in the disease itself.

Comment
Released: 30-Apr-2021 3:50 PM EDT
Doctor in India shares view of COVID-19 crisis
 University of Washington School of Medicine

Comment
Released: 30-Apr-2021 11:40 AM EDT
Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Latinos/as
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 30-Apr-2021 11:20 AM EDT
Study on Blood Clots After Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccination
 JAMA - Journal of the American Medical Association

Comment
Newswise: 263578_web.jpg
Released: 30-Apr-2021 11:10 AM EDT
Researchers develop chip that improves testing and tracing for COVID-19
 University of New Mexico

Jeremy Edwards, director of the Computational Genomics and Technology (CGaT) Laboratory at The University of New Mexico, and his colleagues at Centrillion Technologies in Palo Alto, Calif. and West Virginia University, have developed a chip that provides a simpler and more rapid method of genome sequencing for viruses like COVID-19.

Comment
Released: 30-Apr-2021 9:15 AM EDT
Rutgers Engineers Developing Rapid Breathalyzer Test for COVID-19
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise: Chula to Accelerate Research on “Rutin” — An Herbal Extract Against COVID-19
Released: 30-Apr-2021 8:55 AM EDT
Chula to Accelerate Research on “Rutin” — An Herbal Extract Against COVID-19
 Chulalongkorn University

Chula researchers have found that “rutin” extract from orange peel can kill the COVID-19 virus. They are developing it into drugs while pointing out that drug research is still necessary along with vaccine research and suggesting that Thai people should adjust their views on herbs to create added value.

Comment
30-Apr-2021 7:00 AM EDT
Ocular tissue can be infected by SARS CoV-2
 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)

Research being presented at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) confirms that the SARS-CoV-2 can infect ocular tissue, especially of those with diabetes, and that wearing protective eyewear could reduce transmission of COVID-19.

Comment
Newswise: Grub with Gratitude Supports Restaurants, Celebrates Healthcare Workers
Released: 29-Apr-2021 9:25 PM EDT
Grub with Gratitude Supports Restaurants, Celebrates Healthcare Workers
 Henry Ford Health System

DETROIT (April 29, 2021) – Henry Ford Health System has launched an appreciation and giveback program dubbed Grub with Gratitude that will support multiple restaurants across Michigan that have donated meals to its hospitals and facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while celebrating its team members for their heroic efforts caring for patients.

Comment
Newswise: University of Maryland School of Medicine Begins Pediatric Trial of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Released: 29-Apr-2021 5:05 PM EDT
University of Maryland School of Medicine Begins Pediatric Trial of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
 University of Maryland Medical Center

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine began enrolling children ages 6 months to 11 years old in a clinical trial of the Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine, which has already received Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for adults.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5532

close
1.42391